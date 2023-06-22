Chennai Super Kings to set up cricket academies in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Amaravati: Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come forward to set up cricket academies in Tirupati, Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy revealed here on Thursday.

At a review meeting held on ‘Aadudaam Andhra’ sports festival, he directed officials to go forward to set up the academies with the CSK to develop cricket in the state.

He also called for constructing another modern cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam while the YSR stadium there could be upgraded as a Centre of Excellence for sports.

