‘Yellow media doesn’t see development in Andhra Pradesh’

Yellow media (Eenadu, ETV, and TV 5) desperately wanted N Chandrababu Naidu to return to power and show 'graphics' as development, said Gudivada Amarnath

Tadepalli: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday alleged that the yellow media in the state unable to accept the industrial development in Andhra Pradesh and turned a Nelson’s eye to new projects like Bhogapuram international airport and seaports.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the yellow media (Eenadu, ETV, and TV 5) desperately wanted N Chandrababu Naidu to return to power and show ‘graphics’ as development. “Only last week the foundation stone for Adani data centre was laid and the first vessel is expected to call on the Ramayapatnam port by December. They are refusing to appreciate the projects of airport and industrial corridors. The number of government employees in 2019 was 4 lakh and now it has increased to 6 lakh,” he pointed out.

Amarnath also claimed that 12 lakh jobs were generated in the MSME sector and several got employment in IT. Another 1 lakh jobs were likely soon and more jobs are assured in the electronic sector, he stated. “Thousands would get jobs during construction of new ports and nine fishing harbours. We have occupied first place in ease of doing business for the past three years and achieved the bulk drug project. The yellow media does not want to accept even Central government reports,” he alleged.