Andhra Pradesh: Life sentence for raping daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a man who raped his daughter causing pregnancy, to undergo imprisonment for life and also directed payment of Rs. 10 lakh to the victim as compensation.

According to the prosecution, Ramachandra Rao under the Malkapuram police station jurisdiction, raped his 15-year old daughter in 2020, resulting in pregnancy. The relatives of the victims who came to know about it complained to the police in October 2020 and registered a case under POCSO Act.

After nearly three years of trial, the judgement was pronounced on Tuesday.