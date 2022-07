Andhra Pradesh MLC escapes unhurt in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Nalgonda: Andhra Pradesh MLC R V Ramesh Yadav on Sunday escaped unhurt from a road accident on National Highway No. 65 at Gopayapally of Narketpally mandal in the district on early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the road accident took place when the YSRCP MLC was going to Hyderabad after attending YSRCP plenary in Andhra Pradesh. A car, which was crossing the road, hit the SUV of MLC. Ramesh escaped unhurt from the road accident. Later, he left to Hyderabad in another vehicle.