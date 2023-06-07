| Andhra Pradesh To Implement New Pensions Scheme For Govt Employess

Wed - 7 June 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed a new pension scheme for government employees in the name of guaranteed Pension Scheme, replacing the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

The AP Cabinet which met here on Wednesday gave the nod for draft GPS.

It also approved setting up new 12th PRC for government employees and implementing 2.73 per cent DA with arrears from January 1, 2022. The HRA for those working in district headquarters has been hiked from 12 per cent to 16 per cent.

The meeting gave the approval for 6,840 posts including 3,920 vacancies in the police battalion, and 2118 posts in new medical colleges.

Other decisions include appointment of night watchmen for 476 government junior colleges, and allotment of land for many companies which signed MoUs at the recent Global Investor Summit.

