Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after fire breaks out at fireworks stall

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

(Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Two persons were killed and several injured in a fire that broke out at a retail fireworks stall put up at the Gymkhana ground here on Sunday morning.

The fire spread to 18 shops on the premises that were gutted. Three fire tenders were engaged to control the fire. The victims were said to be workers in the stalls.

Police are investigating.