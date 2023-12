Andhra Pradesh: Two YSRC MLAs join TDP

Undavalli Sridevi of Tadikonda and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy representing Udayagiri, joined the Telugu Desam Party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Mangalagiri: Two MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress Party –Undavalli Sridevi of Tadikonda and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy representing Udayagiri, joined the Telugu Desam Party here on Friday in the presence of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Member of Legislative Council and leader of weavers’ union B. Radhakrishnaiah also joined the TDP on the occasion.