Andhra Pradesh: Village and Ward Volunteer Awards on April 14

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start the volunteer felicitation program on April 14 at Kovvur in Godavari district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Andhra Pradesh: The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to honor village and ward volunteers on April 14 for offering their best services between people and government and making welfare schemes successful for the third year in a row. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally start the volunteer felicitation program on April 14 at Kovvur in Godavari district. Around 2,33,719 lakh volunteers will be honored.

Then, under the direction of local MLAs, several secretariat-related programs will continue for around a month. This event is named “Salute to Volunteers,” to recognize volunteers who gave their time and effort without expecting anything in return from the government.

Five volunteers per constituency across the state, a total of 875 volunteers, will be honored with the Seva Vajra Award, with Rs. 30,000 cash prize, a medal, and certificates.

Five people from each mandal and municipality and 10 people from the city administration will be selected, and a total of 4,220 people will be awarded Seva Ratna Award, with Rs. 20,000 cash prize, a medal, and a certificate.

And other 2,38,624 people will be given the Seva Mitra award and Rs.10,000 cash prize. The officials said that the volunteers were selected for the Seva Vajra and Seva Ratna awards based on their performance and satisfaction reviews by the families of the area.