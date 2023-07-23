Andhra Pradesh:Woman beats daughter to death in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Visakhapatnam: A woman allegedly beat her daughter to death at Duvvada in the city.

According to police, Sneha, 19, was feeding her daughter Gitasri on July 17 afternoon. When Gitasri was refusing to eat, she reportedly beat her on the head with a ladle. Gitasri, who was bleeding profusely, fell unconscious and later died. Sneha then buried her in the bushes behind her residence.

Due to the recent heavy rains which caused erosion of the soil, the body came up and street dogs dragged it out on Saturday afternoon. The local people, who identified the body, informed the police who took Sneha into custody and are investigating.