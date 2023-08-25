Andhra University signs MoU with UK varsity

The Andhra University entered into an MoU with University of Highlands and Islands of Scotland, the United Kingdom here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Janak Pushpanathan, Director of British Council, South India, said the British Council had been promoting educational tie ups with Indian universities and signing of MoU between Andhra University and University of Highlands and Islands would be a memorable event.

She commended the tremendous growth and promotion of gender equity in academics and research in Andhra University and said that she was impressed by the amazing facilities for incubation, information technology, skilling and other diversified areas here. The British Council conceptualized the Gender parity and gender equity framework in all sectors, she stated and expressed happiness that the Andhra University had 51 per cent of women students in Engineering courses.

Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, said that the university created a favourable ecosystem that facilitated multidisciplinary and diversified requirements. The University had 124 IT companies through its Incubation Centre, and efforts were on to develop food processing start ups and pharmaceutical incubation model to provide 100 per cent employability to all its students, he stated.

Ms.Sanam Arora, Commissioner, UK International Higher Education Commission, and Chairperson of National Indian Students and Alumni Union, UK, praised the world class facilities offered in Andhra University and the conducive atmosphere for international students to pursue their academics.