Andhra University to get Industry 4.0 Centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Two senior officials from Samarth Udyog Technology Forum, an Institution under the union Ministry of Heavy Industry — Dr Sadashiv Padhee, Executive Director and Rajesh Pahadi. Head Operations– visited Andhra University here to inspect and identify a suitable site and evaluate the capabilities of Andhra University for establishing an Industry 4.0 Centre supported by the Ministry.

They were shown various innovation startup and skill development facilities and interacted with key project staff.

The duo met the AU Vice Chancellor Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy and Registrar Prof V Krishna Mohan and expressed their satisfaction over the infrastructural facilities in place to implement the Industry 4.0 Centre in AU and requested completion of certain civil works in the next 2 months so that the commissioning of the Industry 4.0 systems can be initiated after taking approval from the Ministry.

They noted that the infrastructure and the academic activities in the campus are at par with the best of the institutes in the country and said they would be happy to work with AU.

Prof Hanumanthu Purushotham prepared the project report and was instrumental in getting the project sanctioned to AU at a cost of Rs.3 crore.