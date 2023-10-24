Andhra Medical College centenary celebrations to be held from October 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Visakhapatnam: The centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College will be held on a grand scale for three days from October 27 to 29.

Announcing this at a media conference here o n Tuesday, the chairman of the celebrations committee T Raviraju said that AMC was started on July 19, 1923 and is the seventh oldest in the country. It introduced super-speciality services as early as in 1950 and many of those who studied here had gone abroad and settled there, he revealed and said nearly 3,000 old students of the college were expected to attend the celebrations.

The inaugural function would be held at the AMC and the three-day celebrations would be conducted at the Andhra University Convention Centre.

He also said that the alumni of the college have contributed Rs 50 crore towards construction of a building on 1.6 acres of land allotted by the government adjacent to the AMC and the building was ready and would be inaugurated on the occasion.