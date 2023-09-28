AU plans to set up medical college

The Andhra University is planning to set up a medical college at its campus, according to its Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Addressing a national seminar on ‘Recent trends in Applications of radio isotopes and radiation technologies’, jointly organised by the university’s Nuclear Physics department and the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Industry, here on Thursday, he said that he would shortly send proposals to the government for establishing the medical college.

Detailing the efforts towards the project, Prof. Reddy said already the university had Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Psychology courses and would like to make available medical courses as well.