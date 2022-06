Anganwadi worker commits suicide in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: An Anganwadi helper has allegedly commits suicide at Kothur village of Dammapet mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased Korsa Bhavani (45) hanged herself at her residence. Family problems were said to be the reason behind her extreme step.

The local police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.