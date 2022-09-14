Anil Kumar Goud appointed as district libraries chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Karimnagar: TRSV district co-ordinator, Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud has been appointed as the Chairman of District Libraries. The State government issued orders in this regard on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar Goud joined the TRS student wing and played an active role in Telangana agitation. Earlier, he worked as SRR College TRSV president, TSJAC convenor, Satavahana University TRSV president, SU JAC chairman and TRSV Karimnagar constituency president. He is a native of Rekurthy of Karimnagar town.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudra Raju appreciated Anil Kumar on his appointment as district libraries chairman.