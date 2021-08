Anil Kumar posted as new ADGP of Intelligence

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Anil Kumar has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Telangana State. He was earlier serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Hyderabad city.

- Advertisement -

He will relieve T Prabhakar Rao, who holds full additional charge of the post of Additional DGP (Intelligence). Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) DS Chauhan will hold full additional charge of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Prabhakar Rao is currently leading the SIB, an anti-Maoist wing of Telangana Intelligence wing.