Animal board issues advisory ahead of Eid

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Following an appeal by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a Central government statutory body, has issued an advisory to all States and union territories to stop the illegal treatment of animals in the lead up to Eid-al-Adha.

In its advisory, the AWBI said that the Transport Animals Rules, 1978, which prescribe the number of animals that can be transported in a vehicle, is widely violated and that large numbers of animals are expected to be transported for Eid.

The advisory also refers to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, which states that “no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area, except in a slaughterhouse recognised or licensed by the authority empowered under the law for the time being in force to do so.” It further states that camels are not permitted to be killed under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s regulation. “All religions call for compassion and adherence to animal protection laws is simply everyone’s civic duty,” PETA India advocacy associate Farhat Ul Ain said. “PETA India asks that all celebrations be held in ways that are kind to animals. Many Muslim PETA India supporters, like me, observe Eid by distributing money, clothing, or vegan food or in other ways that don’t involve animal sacrifice,” he added.