Anjani Kumar asks affluent not to block beds

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar asked the affluent not to block the hospital beds when they do not require admission in a healthcare facility due to mild symptoms.

“I request the rich who occupy a bed in the hospital though they are having only mild symptoms not to do so. There will be a scarcity of resources as this is an unprecedented international crisis. It is good you have money, but do not use the money to block the bed. It will help others in need,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .