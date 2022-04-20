Ankura Hospitals plans expansion with four more centres

Published: Updated On - 03:52 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospitals for Women and Children, which has 12 centres in the two-Telugu speaking states, is in the process of expansion and establishing new facilities in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha.

The new facilities will come up in collaboration with the hospital’s brand ambassador, popular actor and social activist Sonu Sood.

Dr. Krishna Prasad, MD, Ankura Hospitals said “As part of our vision to become largest and most advanced healthcare provider in women and child health, we are starting four more centres this year in Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha and double our capacity from 1,000 to 2,000 beds in coming years”.

Sonu Sood added, “we came together when the entire world was in the midst of Covid pandemic. I instantly connected healthcare workers at Ankura. During Covid times I have personally referred many critically ill patients to Ankura. I am glad Ankura Hospitals is in the process of expansion”.

