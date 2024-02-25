Visit these wildlife sanctuaries in Telangana with family this summer

Telangana has multiple destinations that promote wildlife tourism. With just a few hours' drive from Hyderabad, these places make for a perfect weekend outing for families

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 25 February 2024, 11:30 PM

There are varied accommodation options in Amrabad Tiger Reserve and the package for two people will be anywhere around Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

Hyderabad: With kids on a break from school for months together, summers call for a family vacation. If you are bored of the usual beach destinations and resorts on the outskirts of the city, here’s an idea – wildlife sanctuaries.

Summer is one of the best times to visit sanctuaries in our country as the days are dry and hot, increasing the number of animal sightings near the water bodies. Traveling through the jungle while staying at an offbeat location would be a unique experience.

Also Read Telangana forest department plans to use Artificial Intelligence for wildlife conservation

Telangana has multiple destinations that promote wildlife tourism. With just a few hours’ drive from the city, these places make for a perfect weekend outing for families.

Pocharam Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary

Around 110 km from Hyderabad, Pocharam Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary in Medak district offers a bouquet of experiences. As the route is filled with paddy fields, it can also be a delightful road trip.

Spread over 130 sq km, the sanctuary gets its name from the Pocharam Lake formed after the construction of the Pocharam dam on Allair River. Along with sighting antelopes, wild dogs, leopards, wolves, jackals, and other animals, one can spend time picnicking at the dam. Boat rides are also available on weekends. One can also visit the Nizam Bungalow and Medak Church, both of which are on the way.

Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

This sanctuary in Bhadradri Kothagudem is spread over an area of over 635 sq km. The major attraction here is the densely forested islands in the picturesque Kinnerasani Lake.

Along with rich flora and fauna, this place is home to endangered Marsh Crocodiles and other animals. A holiday home glass guesthouse, Environmental Education Centre, Deer Park, Kinnerasani dam, and reservoir are other attractions. It is 288 km away from Hyderabad and the recommended mode of transport is a four-wheeler.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Part of the Nallamala Forest, the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is the best place for a two-day trip. One can experience a safari ride at Farahabad, forest trekking, and stay in cottages surrounded by lush green landscapes. There are varied accommodation options like chenchu mud house, tree house, and aercon house, and the package for two people will be anywhere around Rs. 5000 to Rs 8000.

This forest tract is home to the largest number of tigers in Telangana with hilly terrain and deep valleys. Tiger Reserve is one of the largest in India and extends about 2,611.4 sq km over Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts.

Nagarjuna Sagar – Srisailam Sanctuary

Spread over an area of 5,937 sq km, this is a tiger reserve also nestled in the Nallamala forest. Because other tourist destinations like the Srisailam temple and Nagarjuna Sagar dam are nearby, Nagarjuna Sagar – Srisailam Sanctuary makes for a fulfilling trip.

Along with tigers and some migratory birds, the Krishna river which flows through the forest is a major attraction of the sanctuary. Around 155 km from Hyderabad, two days will suffice for this trip.

Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary

This wildlife sanctuary is relatively smaller in size when compared but the scenic teak trees make up for it. Known for its rich flora and fauna, this southern tropical dry scrub jungle is home to birds like the Pied Cuckoo, Yellow Wagtail, Wood Sandpiper, Crested Lark, and others.

Located in the Mancherial district, it is 279 km from Hyderabad and is accessible by road.