Antaragini provides platform for talent show

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Delhi Public School Mahendra Hills organised Pre Primary Interschool Online Competition – “Antaragini” on December 5 with an aim to provide a platform to children where they can showcase their talent and get acknowledged for the potential they have.

Thirty elite schools of the town and more than 584 students participated in 28 different categories of competitions. The day began with virtual lighting of the lamp and prayer followed by a mesmerizing invocation dance by the budding little ones. The main attraction of the inaugural programme was “Navarasa ” by tiny toddlers of DPS Mahendra Hills.

Principal Sunitha Rao in her welcome speech encouraged the participants and emphasized on the importance of participation rather than winning. Prominent Tollywood Film Sandhya Janak graced the occassion and motivated the participants by narrating her success story.

Head Mistress Neetu Gupta Puri briefed the audience about instructions and welcomed the guest schools. The enthusiasm and vigour of the tiny toddlers made the event a grand success. The day concluded with the valedictory function wherein the efforts put in by the students were duly recognised by felicitating the winners with e- certificates by Chairman M Kumaraiya, Principal Sunitha Rao and chief guest Sandhya Janak. DPS Nacharam bagged the overall winner trophy.

Speaking about the event, the school said it believes that children who engage in competitions earn critical social skills while interacting with other children. They learn the value of hard work and develop self-esteem.

