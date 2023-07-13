BRS stages protests in various districts of Telangana over Revanth’s anti-farmer remark

| Brs Stages Protests In Various Districts Of Telangana Over Revanths Anti Farmer Remark

Telangana's districts were witness to massive BRS protests over TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's anti-farmer remarks

Sangareddy: Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) Chairman and BRS Sangareddy district President Chintha Prabhakar has termed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy a political heir of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling how Naidu’s government fired on protesting farmers at Basheerbagh for seeking a reduction of power tariff, he said the TPCC President was also opposing 24X7 power supply to the farming sector following his boss’s ideology.

Revanth had failed to change his ideology though he changed parties, he said, adding that Congress was opposing the 24X7 power supply while every State was replicating Telangana’s schemes.

He also demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge tender apologies to Telangana farmers.

BRS MLAS staged similar protests in Medak district. Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy participated.

BRS protests in Khammam

Khammam: BRS city wing leaders staged a protest here on Thursday condemning TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments against supply of 24 hour power supply to agriculture needs.

BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju said the Congress leader’s comments spoke of the anti-farmer attitude of the Congress party.

The BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing many welfare initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima besides ensuring 24-hour quality power supply. The government stood as a model in the country in terms of farmers’ welfare.

Revanth Reddy, whose party failed to supply power for agriculture needs and killed farmers in police firing for demanding quality electricity supply in the past, wants to bring back the dark days of the Congress regime, Nagaraju said.

BRS senior leader Gundala Krishna said many governments had ruled the State in the past but no government except the BRS government addressed farmers’ issues. Farmers in Telangana have to understand the anti-farmer attitude of the Congress party and stand by the BRS government, he said.

The leaders and cadres hanged and burnt an effigy of Revanth Reddy as a mark of protest. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and and others were present.

Balka Suman leads BRS protest in Mancherial

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman asked the farmers whether they needed a farmer-friendly government or the party which adopted anti-farmer policies.

He along with Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao took part in a massive rally and protest staged by activists of BRS and farmers against anti-farmer remarks made by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy in Chennur on Thursday.

BRS was the only party which strives for the interests of the farmers, while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who was always concerned for growth of farmers, he said, pointing out that previous governments had the history of gunning down farmers for staging protests.

MLA Jogu Ramanna participated in a similar dharna in Adilabad town.

Revanth’s effigy burnt in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: BRS activists on Thursday staged protests at sub-stations across the district and burnt effigies of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

A large number of BRS members and farmers participated in the demonstrations raising slogans against Revanth Reddy. They also demanded that Revanth Reddy render apology to the people.

Led by Nalgonda municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy, a large number of BRS members staged a protest in front of the 33/11 KV substation near VT colony in the town.

Saidi Reddy said the conspiracy of the Congress to withdraw free power to farmers after coming to power was exposed with a tongue slip by Revanth Reddy.

In Suryapet district, BRS activists staged a protest in front of sub-stations at Huzurnagar, Arvepally, Thungathurthi and Maddirala.

Participating in the protest, Huzurnagar MLA S Saidi Reddy said for the first time after formation of Telangana, sub-stations had become a place for protests by farmers and BRS to react strongly to the comments of Revanth Reddy.

Before 2014, it was common for demonstrations by farmers protesting power cuts. After 2014, the BRS government had succeeded in extending 24 hours free power to agricultural pump sets, which had stopped the demonstrations at sub-stations.

Banners against Revanth surface in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Flex banners surfaced in several rural areas against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comments against 24 hour power supply to the agriculture sector.

The banners were seen in different villages in Karimnagar district banning the entry of the Congress party into the villages.

“No entry into the village for Congress party, which is saying that three hour power supply is enough for farmers. Khabardar Congress party and Khabardar Revanth Reddy,” the banners read.

Congress leaders hastened to pull down the banners in some of the villages.