Anti-farmer history haunts Congress, videos show Revanth just parroting Sonia

A look back into recent history show that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was against the idea of free power itself to the farming sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:05 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A Revanth Reddy‘s remarks on 24 hours free power supply to farmers might have triggering a backlash but at the same time, the remarks have exposed the actual stand of the Congress, which has inherently been against free power for farmers.

Though the TPCC president had said three hours of free power supply a day was sufficient to cultivate three acres of land, a look back into recent history show that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was against the idea of free power itself to the farming sector.

This was admitted by Telangana Congress official spokesperson Kaluva Sujatha. In a video that was shared on Twitter, Kaluva Sujatha is seen stating that Sonia Gandhi had raised objections over 24 hours free power supply to farmers. She had even opposed free power supply to farmers, the Congress spokesperson said in the video.

Sonia Gandhi had also raised objections against the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab in 2002 offering free power to farmers and had issued directives to Singh to roll back the free power initiative, calling it a “freebie”. This was despite the Congress winning the elections that time after promising free power in its election manifesto, media reports from then point out. This indicates that Revanth Reddy was just parroting what the Congress high command had accepted as its stance long ago, and that no matter what a State unit decides, the party high command will force it to fall in line.

Interestingly, the Congress in Telangana now seems to be a divided house, not just in matters of unity within party leaders, but on the party’s stand on free power supply to farmers as well.

After the TPCC president’s remarks triggered a huge uproar from the farming community, Bhongir MP and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had slammed the TPCC president and questioned him as to in what capacity such remarks were being made.

The Congress MP also stressed that farmers should have the options of using the free power at their convenience and as per their requirements.