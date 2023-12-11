Anticipation peaks for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ second song ‘Oh My Baby’

'Guntur Kaaram', Mahesh Babu's upcoming film and his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, is set to be released on January 12, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film and his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, is set to be released on January 12, 2024. The film’s glimpse and teaser received positive feedback, particularly praising Mahesh Babu’s impressive transformation into a Guntur local guy. The first single, “Dum Biryani,” was well-received, with special appreciation for its lyrics. Now, anticipation is building for the release of the film’s second song, “Oh My Baby.”

Thaman composed the music for Guntur Kaaram, and the announcement for the release of the second single, “Oh My Baby,” was set for release on December 13. The makers unveiled a promo for the song today, featuring glimpses of the lead actors and highlighting the lyrics. The makers have promised that it will be an elegant romantic melody.

The song’s lyrics were written by Ramajogayya Sastry, with Shilpa Rao as the singer. Sreeleela is the female lead, and Meenakshi Choudhary played a significant role in the film. Guntur Kaaram is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations.

– Saki