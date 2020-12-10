Anupama Parameshwaran accepts Green India Challenge

Anupama expressed gratitude to Santosh Kumar for successfully implementing the movement that protects the environment.

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Anupama Parameshwaran accepted the Green India Challenge from actor Nikhil Siddharth and planted a sapling.

The initiative that was started by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar has been receiving a widespread response from all walks of people from common man to film celebrities. Anupama expressed gratitude to Santosh Kumar for successfully implementing the movement that protects the environment.

Later she thanked actor Nikhil for nominating her to continue the chain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .