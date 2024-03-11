AOI achieves breakthrough in cervix and prostate cancer treatment with cutting-edge technologies

Dr P Prabhakar , RCOO, AOI, said "Using AI, advancements in radiotherapy can enhance accessibility, efficiency, improve treatment precision. This is for the first time that we have combined both technologies to ensure best outcome and quality of life for the patients in Telangana."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: The city-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) on Monday announced successful treatment of cervix and prostate cancer patients by applying state-of-the-art technologies ETHOS, an AI-driven solution integrated with an advanced guidance system and Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), a press release said.

Ethos an AI-driven holistic solution integrated with Varian’s advanced surface guidance system, ‘IDENTIFY’ technology and SGRT technology uses advanced 3D thermal camera technology, enabling real-time monitoring and tracking of patient positioning and motion during radiotherapy sessions, which ensures precise delivery of radiation to the tumor, press release said.

Dr P Prabhakar , RCOO, AOI, said “Using AI, advancements in radiotherapy can enhance accessibility, efficiency, improve treatment precision. This is for the first time that we have combined both technologies to ensure best outcome and quality of life for the patients in Telangana.”

Highlighting the benefits of the technologies, Dr Vinitha Reddy, Radiation Oncologist, AOI said “The integration of SGRT and Ethos enables us to precisely target tumors and minimize radiation exposure to healthy tissues. Patients experience fewer side effects, leading to improved quality of life during and after treatment.”