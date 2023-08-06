AP: 1 dead, 3 rescued after car falls in canal in East Godavari

A car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal near Burugupudi Village in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari District resulting in the death of a person.
There were a total of six people travelling in the car.
Search operation is on for the others.
As per information, at night, a car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal near Burugupudi Village in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari District.
Further information is awaited.