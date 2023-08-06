| Ap 1 Dead 3 Rescued After Car Falls In Canal In East Godavari

AP: 1 dead, 3 rescued after car falls in canal in East Godavari

A car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal near Burugupudi Village in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari District resulting in the death of a person.

By ANI Updated On - 11:36 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Amaravati: Three people were rescued and one died as a car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari District.

There were a total of six people travelling in the car.

Search operation is on for the others.

As per information, at night, a car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal near Burugupudi Village in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari District.

Further information is awaited.

