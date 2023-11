AP: 5 persons injured in gas cylinder blast at Vizianagaram

Five persons, including three children sustained burns in a gas cylinder blast at Gavaraveedhi of Lakkavarapu Kota mandal in Vizianagaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Representational Image

Vizianagaram: Five persons, including three children sustained burns in a gas cylinder blast at Gavaraveedhi of Lakkavarapu Kota mandal in the district on Sunday.

The accident occurred while making the morning tea and the injured were rushed to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

