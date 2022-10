Diploma student dies by suicide in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(Representational Image). A polytechnic student died, allegedly by suicide, in the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir in the Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: A polytechnic student died, allegedly by suicide, in the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir in the Siddipet district on Saturday. She was identified as Pravalika (17) of Kodurupaka village in Rajanna-Siricilla District.

Pravalika was a diploma first year student at Polytechnic College, Siddipet. The reason behind the decision to end her life was not ascertained yet, the Chinna Koduru Police said, adding that a case was registered.