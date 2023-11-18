AP CM Jagan distributes pattas for 46,463 acres of assigned lands

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, YS Jagan alleged that the TDP government under Chandrababu Naidu had cheated all sections of the people and exploited them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 AM, Sat - 18 November 23

Nuzvid: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Friday distributed 46,463 acres of assigned lands with comprehensive rights to 42,307 poor farmers who completed 20 years of assignment, Village Service Inam, and SC Corporation Land Purchase Scheme lands by delisting them from prohibited lands list.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, he alleged that the Telugu Desam Party government under Chandrababu Naidu had cheated all sections of the people and exploited them. Chandrababu did not become a Chief Minister by doing any good. First time, it was through backstabbing, the second, thanks to the Kargil war, while the third time he came to power promising loan waiver, he pointed out.

Noting that the elections are round the corner, Jagan reminded people how Chandrababu treated other communities as he had remarked that `nobody would like to be born as SCs and that he would clip the wings of the BCs’. The TDP president also had no commitment on manifestos, he recalled.