AP govt allots 40 acres in Vizag to Oberai group

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 40 acres of land belonging to the state tourism department at Annavaram village of Bhimunipatnam Mandal in Visakhapatnam district to the hospitality giant Oberoi Group, on lease-cum-rental basis.

The group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikram Oberoi, the company’s corporate affairs president Rajaraman Shankar, along with managing officer Kallol Kundu visited the site on Sunday. Vizag Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna explained to them the various government projects to be implemented in Visakhapatnam in the coming days.

Rajaraman Shankar called on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli in August last year and expressed interest to invest about Rs 1500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

He explained about Oberoi Group Hotels’ plans in State and showed interest to start their hotels with seven-star facilities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka, and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in Paderu region.