AP Intermediate supply results 2023 to be released today at 5 pm; check direct link

BIEAP to release Intermediate supplementary results at 5 p.m.; students can check their results by entering hall ticket number.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:07 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP, is set to announce the AP Intermediate supplementary results 2023 for both 1st and 2nd years today at 5 p.m. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites resultsnie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter-Supplementary Exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1.

How to Check AP Inter Supply Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IPASE result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your hall ticket number and others.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen for printing and downloading.