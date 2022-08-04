AP man ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly unable to bear harassment from financiers, died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The victim, Ch.Giridhar Varma (40), a realtor from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh had come to the city three months ago on business purpose and was staying in a rented house at Ayodhya Nagar in AS Rao Nagar.

Police said Varma continued his business in Hyderabad and according to his family, was upset over debts and his inability to clear them. Late on Wednesday, his wife Divya had called him several times on his mobile phone, but as there was no response, she alerted her relatives. The couple’s relatives came to Varma’s house and found him dead.

On receiving information, the Kushaiguda police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Varma to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy describing his situation and alleged harassment.

He mentioned that about a decade ago, he had borrowed a hand loan of Rs.5 lakh from A.Venkat Reddy, an ex-corporator who had been pressurising to repay or register the property on his name.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating.