AP Press Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivas Rao resigns

He sent his resignation letter to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for the opportunity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Press Academy, Kommineni Srinivas Rao, resigned from his post on Saturday.

In his announcement, Kommineni Srinivas Rao stated that he is resigning due to personal reasons.

Srinivas Rao was appointed as the chairman of the academy on November 10, 2022.