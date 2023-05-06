AP SSC results to be released today; check direct link here

Andhra Pradesh SSC pass percentage for 2023 and other details will be announced along with the results

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 results will be announced today, May 6, at 11 a.m. by the Directorate of Government Examination, Andhra Pradesh. The State education minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, and other board officials will release the AP SSC result 2023 through a press conference. The reports say that the board will not release the rank list as it did last year. Candidate who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The student can also check the results through SMS and phone calls.

To check results via SMS, type SSC, give a space, type the hall ticket number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.

The AP SSC pass percentage for 2023 and other details will be announced along with the results. The Andhra Pradesh SSC board exams were held from April 3 to 18, 2023. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the exam. The student can download the SSC mark sheet, but the memos should be collected from the respective schools.