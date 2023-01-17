AP: TDP false propaganda condemned

Minister Gudivada Amarnath condemned the false propaganda of the opposition TDP which said that the World Economic Forum had not invited YSRCP govt in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday condemned the false propaganda of the opposition Telugu Desam Party which said that the World Economic Forum had not invited the YSR Congress Party government in the state and clarified that the invitation was received on November 25 itself.

“However, we could not go to Davos as we are making arrangements for the conference in Visakhapatnam. What did Chandrababu bring to us after attending Davos meetings as many as five times? People were really surprised at the hype he created in the past,” he told reporters here.