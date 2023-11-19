AP: TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra absconding

Four days ago, Dhulipalla Narendra's men allegedly attacked some dairy farmers who came to question him on the promised bonus for the milk procured by Sangam dairy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Guntur: Telugu Desam Party MLA Dhulipalla Narendra is said to be absconding since Saturday.

Four days ago, his men allegedly attacked some dairy farmers who came to question him on the promised bonus for the milk procured by Sangam dairy.

On a complaint from the victims, police registered a case against the MLA and his followers and formed three special teams to investigate the case. However, Narendra and his men were said to be large since last night and the former even switched off his mobile phone, it is said.