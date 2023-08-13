AP: Techie drowns at Polluru waterfalls in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

Hemanth Kumar, 24, of Vangalapudi village in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district, was working as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Paderu: A software engineer who went on a picnic with his friends to Polluru waterfalls in Alluri Sitarama Raju district here, found a water grave.

According to police, Hemanth Kumar, 24, of Vangalapudi village in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district, was working as a software engineer in Hyderabad. On Sunday, he went to the waterfalls along with 15 of his friends, and entered the waters near the waterfalls only to be drowned.

His body was later fished out and investigation is on.