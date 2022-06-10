| Ap Tirumala Temple Hundi Collection At Rs 130 29 Crore In May

AP: Tirumala temple hundi collection at Rs 130.29 crore in May

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Tirumala: A record Rs.130.29 crore collections from hundi were received during May this year at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami temple.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive officer Dharma Reddy, as many as 22,62,000 devotees had darshan of the Lord during the month and the laddu sales was 1.86 crore.

The hundi collections during recent times is around Rs. 4 crore per day on the average and it is crossing Rs.5 crore when there is heavy rush.

Efforts were on to revive the time slot Sarvadarshan system for devotees, he said.

