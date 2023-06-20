AP to introduce international syllabus in schools

Published Date - 05:15 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating on introducing international level syllabus and examination system, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting in connection with presentation of Jagananna Animutyalu state brilliance awards -2023 to meritorious students in tenth class and intermediate, he pointed out that already several reforms were implemented in the past four years and it was his aim that the state students should compete at the international level. The government would shortly introduce international level syllabus in schools and an international examination system, he stated.

Jagan said that government schools were given face lift to compete with private schools providing all facilities and poverty should not be a hindrance to education. Every student should become at least a graduate, he felt.