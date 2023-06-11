| Nalgonda Govt Schools Set To Re Open With New Look

Nalgonda: Govt schools set to re-open with new look

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Government School at Kathalguda in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Government schools in the district are all set for reopening after a 49 day summer vacation with new facilities and colorful looks.

Under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the State government has revamped 12 approved components including toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture to students and staff, painting, major and minor repairs, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining halls in high schools and implementation of digital education.

As many as 1,097 government schools, which were selected for the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme in erstwhile Nalgonda district, now wear a fresh new look due to works completed with Rs.317 crore.

In the first phase, 517 government schools out of a total of 1,483 schools were selected for Mana Ooru Mana Badi with repairs and other works taken up with Rs 152 crore.

In Suryapet district, out of total 872 schools, 329 government schools were selected for the programme with a budget of Rs 117 crore. In Yadadri-Bhongir district, 251 schools got Rs 38 crore for their development.

District Education Officer of Nalgonda B Bixapathi said the government schools were wearing a new look with all 12 listed components being taken care of under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.