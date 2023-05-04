AP: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to speed up enumeration of damaged crops

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a teleconference with Civil Supplies Department officials, CMO officials, and district collectors to review the subsequent situation in the state due to unseasonal rains.

The Chief Minister directed Civil Supplies Department officials to speed up the enumeration of the damaged crops in the state and asked them to submit a detailed report. Further, he ordered officials to move the paddy from the field to warehouses and other government-owned godowns and asked them to take steps to pay input subsidies to the affected farmers.

Later, he instructed them to procure soaked paddy from the farmers. Following the Chief Minister directions, officials told that each collector had already received Rs 1 crore under the heading of transportation costs for the movement of paddy.

Additionally, officials stated that farmers will receive seeds as soon as the rains subsidy.

