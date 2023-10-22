AP: YSRC Bus Yatra aims at explaining the good done to people, says Botsa Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

File Photo of Botsa Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party bus yatra, which will begin from Ichchapuram on October 26, aims at explaining the good done to the people, according Education minister to Botcha Satyanarayana.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said the programme `Saamajika Saadhikaara Bus Yatra’ would take the party closer to the people. “Chief Minister Jagan alone could provide social justice to the people. We have implemented all the pre-poll promises and will explain the development achieved to the people in all the 175 Assembly constituencies,” he stated.

Observing that the government was moving forward giving a thought to long-term solution to the issues, the minister pooh-poohed the allegation of the Opposition that the liquor rates were hiked. “We have removed all belt shops. Has the Telugu Desam Party the guts to go the people and seek votes with its manifesto? Our government has implemented all its promises,” he pointed out.

On the criticism of education system by film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the minister said that the actor betrayed his ignorance. “He criticises every issue without studying it. Pawan should first find out the facts and then talk. We are providing Byju content free of cost to students. Can’t the poor study in English Medium? It’s our aim that all our students should rise to international standards. We want railway zone for north Andhra and Chief Minister Jagan was broaching the subject whenever he visited Delhi,” he revealed.

YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that the dalits and tribals were benefited as never before during the present government.