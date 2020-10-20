Aparna Constructions contributes Rs 6 cr for Hyderabad flood relief

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: Aparna Group contributed Rs 6 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a financial aid towards flood relief operations in Hyderabad. The donation comes in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s appeal to all the industrialists and entrepreneurs to extend a helping hand to the flood victims.

In a release, the Group managing director SS Reddy said the company believes in helping the community at the time of need and the donation was an extension of this belief. “Through this endeavour, we want to assist the State government in all the efforts that they have undertaken to manage and mitigate the ongoing crisis,” he said. He vowed to continue helping the government in the best capacity, in the efforts to enable people overcome the calamity.

Aparna Group worked consistently over the years in areas of social welfare and healthcare. Through its corporate social responsibility initiative, Aparna Novel Society for Education and Research (ANSWER), the company undertook many community driven initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for underprivilaged children as well as senior citizens.

