Applications invited for post of director at TS BC Study Circle

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Study Circle has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of director at TS BC Study Circle, Siddipet, on contract basis.

The applicants must have sufficient experience to identify meritorious BC students for giving coaching in Civils/higher level competitive examinations, Telangana State BC Study Circle director N Balachary said in a press release on Saturday.

Candidate should have PG/MPhil/PhD qualification, he said, adding that the applicants should be below the age of 55 years, and the age limit in case of candidates who have retired at higher positions in the government departments on permanent basis/contract basis, was 65 years.

For more details, visit the website https://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in/

