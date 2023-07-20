NIMS extends application deadline for Hospital Management course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admission into Master in Hospital Management course for the year 2023 in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been extended from July 8 to August 5 and submission of hard copy of online application from July 21 to August 9, Dean, NIMS, Dr L Rajasekhar on Thursday said.