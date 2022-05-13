Apply for all jobs you’re eligible for, says Balalatha

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:48 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Khammam: Everyone desires to secure a good government job. Only you can tell yourself how and what has to be done to succeed. Aspirants preparing for various government jobs for which notifications are being released have to focus on Telangana State issues, said Balalatha Mallavarapu, Director of CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad.

Elaborating, she asked students to focus on Telangana history, culture, Statehood movement and its evolution, geography, economy, society, festivals, literature, famous personalities like C Narayana Reddy, Andesri and Goreti Venkanna shall be the focus areas. Those preparing for Group-I need to study socio-religious conditions in Satavahana rule, inscriptions, and Buddhism in their time.

Talking about what aspirants can expect in the examination, Balalatha said that questions may be set on topics like Ikshvaku, Mathura and Gandhara School of Arts, Kakatiya rule, arts, architecture and tanks, Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, Batukamma festival, Dhimsa dance, Kakatiya governance, Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple, Stupas in Telangana, Buddhism, Jainism and Vishnukundins.

Likewise, the aspirants have to study Mulki rules, Gentlemen’s Agreement, the first and second land reforms, role of TRS in the creation of a separate Telangana State, Telangana agriculture, industries, trade/commerce, IT Policy, power sector growth, internal and external migrations, Kaleshwaram project, forests, iron and coal mines, etc.

For tracking current affairs, one has to read the newspapers daily. Reading ‘Namaste Telangana’ daily’s ‘Nipuna’ will help in this regard. ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ are planning to organise seminars in all district headquarters for the benefit of job aspirants, said the director.

Balalatha asked aspirants to apply for all jobs one is eligible for. “Do not worry about the number of jobs notified, there are around 80,000 jobs available. Prepare a detailed timetable. Believe in yourself and success will be yours,” she said, and added that the job aspirants have a social responsibility of serving Telangana and its people in the next few decades for the growth of the State.

