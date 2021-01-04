Apply Now: Scholarships-2020

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Centre of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BTech degree holders.

IIT Kharagpur Centre of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Centre of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BTech degree holders. The candidate is required to work on the project titled, “Hybrid quantum-classical Predictive Simulation Platform for Nanomagnetic Logic with Mn-doped GaAs Channel(HQP)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a BTech in Electronics or Electrical or Material Sc. Engg., M.Sc in Electronics or Physics or Material Science. They must have a GATE/NET score. Some experience in quantum transport or DFT simulation is desirable.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 31,000 per month

Last Date: 05-01-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/ECF4

NIT Warangal Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal invites applications for NIT Warangal Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BE/BTech/ME/MTech degree holders. The fellowship is applicable for a sponsored research project titled, “Investigation and Implementation of Model Predictive Control Strategies to a Multi-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor for PhotoVoltaic based Hybrid Electric Vehicle Applications with Reduced Torque Ripple”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BE/BTech/or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering / Electrical and Electronics Engineering. They must hold an ME/MTech degree in Electrical Drives and Control/ Power Electronics / Industrial Drive and Control/ Electrical Engineering. They must be GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 35,000 per month

Last Date: 08-01-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/NTW2

VRDE-DRDO Discipline of Computer Science Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for VRDE-DRDO Discipline of Computer Science Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from ME/MTech/BE/BTech degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a graduate degree in professional course (BE/BTech) with first division. They must also hold a Postgraduate degree in (ME/MTech) with first division. They must be NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month and other benefits

Last Date: 11-01-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/RDF4

