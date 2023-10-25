APSRTC introduces door delivery facility

This initiative by APSRTC aims to provide a hassle-free experience for individuals in Andhra Pradesh by offering a convenient and reliable option for parcel deliveries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has recently launched door delivery services for the convenience of the public. According to APSRTC Assistant Manager (Goods Transport) Shaik Ajmal, the door delivery service is available within a radius of 10 kilometers from 84 major cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, upon booking a parcel.

The door delivery service is available in 84 cities of Andhra Pradesh, including deliveries from Hyderabad. However, it is important to note that door delivery is only available for booking purposes and not for direct delivery in Hyderabad. There are a total of 64 booking agencies in the city, the manager said.

The charges for door delivery are as follows: Rs. 15 for a single parcel, Rs. 30 for up to six kilograms, Rs. 36 for up to ten kilograms, and Rs. 48 for up to 25 kilograms. For parcels weighing between 25 and 50 kilograms, the charges are Rs. 59. For further details, individuals can contact the phone number 7993081100.

