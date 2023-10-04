APSRTC to run 5500 special buses during Dasara

These services will run with normal fares and a discount of 10 per cent will also be extended on advance reservation charges for online booking.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

File photo

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate as many as 5,500 special services during Dasara from October 13 to 26.

A call centre will provide the information on bus tracking round the clock and on any issue, on phone nos. 149 and 08662570005, a release said.